Red Cross Requests Access To Ukraine Prison After POWS Die

Red Cross Requests Access To Ukraine Prison After POWS Die

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRussia launched nighttime attacks on several Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian officials said Saturday as they and Moscow blamed each other for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a separatist-controlled area of the country's east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United Nations and the...

Full Article