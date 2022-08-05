Blinken Calls China Military Drills A 'Significant Escalation'

Watch VideoU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China's military exercises aimed at Taiwan, including missiles fired into Japan's exclusive economic zone, represent a "significant escalation" and that he has urged Beijing to back down.

