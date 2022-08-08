Watch VideoOlivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” and won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease,” has died. She was...Full Article
Olivia Newton-John, Superstar Singer And Actress, Dies At 73
