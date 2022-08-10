Sesame Place To Train Employees On Diversity And Inclusion

Watch VideoSesame Place has announced the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for its employees following a $25 million class-action lawsuit alleging multiple incidents of discrimination after outcry sparked from a video of a costumed character snubbing two 6-year-old Black girls went viral online.
