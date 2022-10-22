Alex Jones Seeks New Trial After $1B Sandy Hook Verdict

Watch VideoConspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones' lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting.
Jones filed the requests Friday,...
