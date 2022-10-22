Major Hurricane Roslyn Heads For Hit On Mexico's Coast
Hurricane Roslyn has grown to Category 4 force as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.Full Article
The storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph Saturday afternoon, is expected to make landfall in Nayarit state Sunday..