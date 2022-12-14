U.S. Lawmakers Announce 'Framework' Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

Watch VideoLawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year announced late Tuesday they've reached agreement on a “framework" that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown.
Congress faces a midnight Friday...
