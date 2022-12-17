Biden Administration Suing Arizona Governor Over Border Wall

Watch VideoThe federal government is suing Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over his border wall made of cargo containers — calling for the immediate removal of the wall and requesting payments for damages caused to federal lands and wildlife.
"I expect our party to pursue impeachment at the next Congress," said Arizona...
