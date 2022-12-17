WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, News And Notes On December 16, 2022

John Cena will return to SmackDown in two weeks to team with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Cena made it official during the main event when he revealed himself as Kevin Owens’ mystery tag team partner for Cena’s December 30 return. This could result in a rare Roman Reigns loss,…



#wweintercontinentalchampionship #cena #roman #vikingraiders #prowrestlingbits #michaelcole #wrestlemania #brocklesnar #triplehera #laknights