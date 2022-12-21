U.S. Braces For Dangerous Blast Of Cold, Wind And Snow

Watch VideoA large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions expected to disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.
The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning, and is expected to move to the northern Rockies, then...
