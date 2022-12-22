Winter Weather Causing Hundreds Of Flights To Be Cancelled Or Delayed

Watch VideoIt’s not the present you’d want this holiday season: A bomb cyclone bringing a quickly intensifying storm with snow squalls and blizzard conditions to many parts of the U.S. The weather is creating a travel nightmare, especially for people looking to make it home for the holidays.
