Hundreds of flights have been canceled as forecasters say winter storm Elliott is set to unleash freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions across much of the U.S. in the coming days, just as millions of Americans are traveling for the holidays. The National Weather Service said a powerful…



#flightaware #southwestairlines #appalachians #denver #cbs19kytx #texastv #ohio #mateogamboa #delta #greatlakes