Legendary investor and prolific commentator on digital and classic financial markets unexpectedly dies In his last interviews, Scott Minerd predicted that $8,000 would be a bottom for Bitcoin's (BTC) price in this cycle and called for a better regulation of crypto. According to an official…



#markwalter #federalreservebank #billackman #bitcoin #ftx #guggenheimpartners #scott #scottminerd #cio #annewalsh