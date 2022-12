Democrats asserted over the holiday weekend that busloads of migrants deposited near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home on a frigid Saturday violated the spirit of the season — singling out Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, as his office appeared to confirm knowledge of the buses. “Jesus was…



#bible #dconn #title42 #joaquincastro #democrats #northern #dmv #worthlessgovabbott #kevinmccarthys #gregabbott