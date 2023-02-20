Another earthquake rattles Turkey, Syria, weeks after deadly temblor

Watch VideoThe U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, forcing residents to take cover again following this month’s deadly earthquake.
The earthquake was centered near Uzunbag, Turkey, which is 120 miles southwest of the epicenter of the Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7...
Watch VideoThe U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, forcing residents to take cover again following this month’s deadly earthquake.