Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

An official says a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some damaged buildings to collapse. Monday's quake came three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region. There were no immediate report of any casualties. Turkey's disaster management agency said that Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province. Yesilyurt’s mayor told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town. Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.