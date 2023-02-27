New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed
Officials say a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person.
#turkey
Officials say a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in southern Turkey killed at least one person, just weeks after a catastrophic temblor..
The latest aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6 and depth of 6.15 km, hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than..