The iconic phone sold for more than a Tesla Model Y. A first-generation, never-opened 2007 iPhone sold at auction last week for $63,356.40, surpassing expectations. (The 15-year-old relic was expected to sell for $50,000.) The phone, which was listed in early February, was factory-sealed and…



#apple #lcgauctions #markmontero #karengreen #doctordiva #verizon #iphones #att #iphone