Florida's new education bill would force state colleges to shut down diversity programs and remove some majors entirely

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, September 26, 2022. Chris O'Meara/AP Florida's new bill would force state colleges to shut down diversity programs and some majors. American history courses would be standardized to remove…



#florida #rondesantis #chrisomearaap #hb999 #alexandrade #criticalracetheory #genderstudies #intersectionality #mortenson #twitter