Given her shocking and highly-publicized entrance into public society, many now believe Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, is being primed to eventually succeed her father as leader of North Korea. Here's everything you need to know: What do we know about Kim Ju Ae? Given the sheltered nature of…



#kimju #kimjongun #northkorea #nba #dennisrodman #msri #guardian #southkorean #juae #daslyoon