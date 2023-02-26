‘Very Angry’ Xavi Slams FC Barcelona Players For ‘Worst Game Of The Season’ After Shock Almeria Defeat

‘Very Angry’ Xavi Slams FC Barcelona Players For ‘Worst Game Of The Season’ After Shock Almeria Defeat

Upworthy

Published

A "very angry" Xavi Hernandez ripped into his FC Barcelona team for playing the "worst game of the season" after their shock 1-0 defeat away at Almeria on Sunday. The hosts beat the Blaugrana for the first time in their history thanks to a first half goal from El Bilal Toure. Following a…

#xavihernandez #almeria #blaugrana #elbilaltoure #spain #barca #europaleague #manchesterunited #xavi #laliga

Full Article