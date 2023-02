In the first major surprise of the evening, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the SAG award for best supporting actress for her role as IRS agent Dierdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis opened her acceptance speech by speaking about her parents, film actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “I’m…



#jamieleecurtis #sag #curtis #tonycurtis #janetleigh #kellycurtis #hungary #denmark #stephaniehsu #hongchao