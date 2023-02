Jamie Lee Curtis has come under fire for her comments about "nepo babies" during the SAG Awards. A "nepo baby" is a recently coined term that gained traction on social media in 2022. It refers to a person who has had help in the industry they work in because of their family connections or…



#jamieleecurtis #sagawards #curtis #screenactorsguild #tonycurtis #universalstudios #abc #operationpetticoat #janetleigh #hollywood