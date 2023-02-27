Jean Smart ‘Doing Well, Recovering’ Following Heart Procedure, Says ‘Hacks’ Co-Star Hannah Einbinder

The “Hacks” star announced on Feb. 23 that she had undergone an unspecified procedure. Production on Season 3 of the HBO Max series has paused while she is on the mend. “She’s doing well,” co-star Hannah Einbinder told Variety on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. “She’s recovering. We just visited…



#hacks #hbo #hannaheinbinder #sagawards #poppyliu #einbinder #smart #americanheartmonth #deborahvance #lasvegas