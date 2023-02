It might not have been the prettiest of football games that Manchester United fans have enjoyed this season, but it was the most satisfying. A 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Wembley to claim their first piece of silverware for six years, as well as signifying the new reign of Erik Ten Hag.…



