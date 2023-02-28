Rupert Murdoch admits some Fox News hosts 'endorsed' false election claims

During a deposition, News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch stated that several Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false narrative that there was widespread voter fraud in 2020 and the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. He was asked directly about current Fox hosts Sean…



#newscorpexecutive #rupertmurdoch #donaldtrump #seanhannity #jeaninepirro #mariabartiromo #loudobbs #dobbs #hannity #sidneypowell