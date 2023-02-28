Rupert Murdoch says Fox stars 'endorsed' lies about 2020. He chose not to stop them In the heat of the moment, right after Election Day 2020, media magnate Rupert Murdoch knew that the hosts on his prized Fox News Channel were endorsing lies from then-President Donald Trump about election fraud.…



#rupertmurdoch #electionday2020 #foxnewschannel #donaldtrump #murdoch #rudygiuliani #trump #foxcorp #dominion #firstamendment