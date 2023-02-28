Elon Musk laments that Scott Adams' Dilbert is 'legit funny and insightful.' Cartoonists disagree

After Dilbert creator Scott Adams posted a video about how Black Americans are a "hate group" that white Americans should "get the hell away" from, hundreds of newspapers across the country dropped Dilbert from their comics pages. Next, Dilbert's distributor, Andrews McMeel Universal, severed ties…



#scottadams #blackamericans #dilbert #adams #nondilbert #twitter #elonmusk #asians #scott #lukemcgarry