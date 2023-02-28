Brexit slammed the UK economy. The new Northern Ireland deal gives it hope

Brexit slammed the UK economy. The new Northern Ireland deal gives it hope

Upworthy

Published

The breakthrough deal on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements heralds a reset in the often thorny relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union — and could be the first step to repairing some of the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy. Unveiled Monday by UK Prime Minister…

#northernirelands #unitedkingdom #rishisunak #europeancommission #ursulavonder #leyen #protocol #northernireland #republicofireland #greatbritain

Full Article