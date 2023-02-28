Brexit slammed the UK economy. The new Northern Ireland deal gives it hope

The breakthrough deal on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements heralds a reset in the often thorny relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union — and could be the first step to repairing some of the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy. Unveiled Monday by UK Prime Minister…



#northernirelands #unitedkingdom #rishisunak #europeancommission #ursulavonder #leyen #protocol #northernireland #republicofireland #greatbritain