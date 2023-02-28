Northern Ireland's history makes post-Brexit deal complex

Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.’s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end. The deal, announced Monday by British Prime Minister Rishi…



#northernireland #rishisunak #unitedkingdom #windsorframework #republicofireland #ireland #republic #borisjohnson #unionist #greatbritain