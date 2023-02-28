Sen. John Fetterman 'on path to recovery,' will be out for more weeks

Watch VideoA spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and...
