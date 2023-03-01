Vanessa Bryant Settles With L.A. County for Nearly $30 Million Over Graphic Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant settled her lawsuit on Tuesday against Los Angeles County for sharing graphic photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. The County will pay Bryant $28.85 million, which includes a $15…



