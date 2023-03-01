Prime Video Delays ‘Citadel’ Trailer Drop Following Greece Train Crash

Prime Video has delayed the trailer drop for its global spy series “Citadel” following a train crash in Greece. Specific details for the show are still limited, but a first look from last month featured stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden poised for a fight in what looks like a luxury…



