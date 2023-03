Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Wednesday's key moments. Stay bullish on China Stick with Eli Lilly Watch P & G 1. Stay bullish on China China's factory activity expanded further in February, with the…



#jimcramer #morningmeeting #elilillywatchpg1 #beijing #club #caterpillar #cat #esteelauder #wynnresorts #sp500