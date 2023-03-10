Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help

ViewIran and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after years of tensions between the two countries, including a devastating attack on the heart of the kingdom's oil production attributed to Tehran.
The deal, struck in Beijing this week amid its ceremonial National People's...
