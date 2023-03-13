Brendan Fraser’s Comeback Complete With Emotional Best Actor Oscar Win: ‘I’m Grateful for Throwing Me a Creative Lifeline’

Brendan Fraser, the ’90s heartthrob who made a career comeback with his awards season run for “The Whale,” won the Oscar for best actor. An emotional Fraser got on stage and exclaimed, “so this is what the multiverse looks like!” He then continued down a nautical-themed speech thanking his cast,…



#brendanfraser #whale #darrenaronofsky #samueldhunter #hongchau #academyaward #sadiesink #venicefilmfestival #criticschoiceawards #varietytiff