Most Memorable Oscar Moments, From Jimmy Kimmel Mocking the Slap to Michelle Yeoh Making History

The 2023 Oscars were full of laughs, tears and cheers throughout the night from the presenters, winners, host and Hollywood audience. From host Jimmy Kimmel‘s slapgate jokes to Michelle Yeoh making history with her best actress win amid a big night for best picture Everything Everywhere All at…



#hollywood #jimmykimmels #michelleyeoh #hostjimmykimmel #willsmith #chrisrock #academyawards #oscars #irish #ryangajewski