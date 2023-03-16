ESPN, Pizza Hut engage second screens in a play for younger audiences during March Madness

With the NCAA Women’s and Men’s March Madness tournaments currently underway — until March 26 — brands are looking to engage with college basketball fans through social media and connected TV. While March Madness’ appeal is tied to its live audience, brands are using social media and college…



#ncaawomens #espn #pizzahut #greatclips #continentaltire #genzmeanwhile #nil #gradeydick #universityofkansas #drewtimme