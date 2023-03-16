Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Suffers Head Injury In Florida Sneak Attack By Teenager

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Suffers Head Injury In Florida Sneak Attack By Teenager

Upworthy

Published

Def Leppard’s one-armed drummer Rick Allen was attacked Monday by an apparent stranger outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, with police saying Allen suffered a head injury after a teenager charged at the unsuspecting drummer and knocked him backwards onto the ground.…

#rickallen #fourseasonshotel #fortlauderdalebeach #florida #maxedwardhartley #ohio #springbreak #fortlauderdalepolice #hartley #wsvntv

Full Article