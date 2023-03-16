Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Suffers Head Injury In Florida Sneak Attack By Teenager

Def Leppard’s one-armed drummer Rick Allen was attacked Monday by an apparent stranger outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, with police saying Allen suffered a head injury after a teenager charged at the unsuspecting drummer and knocked him backwards onto the ground.…



