Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was recently assaulted outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel, as News 7 Miami reports. Allen was smoking in the valet section at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale when, according to police reports, 19-year-old Max Hartley ran at him at full-speed and tackled him, causing Hartley to hit his head on the ground. When a woman from the hotel came to help, the suspect attacked both of them before fleeing the area. He was arrested shortly after at a different hotel, where he was breaking car windows.Full Article
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Attacked Outside Florida Hotel
