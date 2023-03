Rishi Sunak is preparing to make fresh concessions to end months of debilitating public sector strikes, as negotiations with teachers begin. With No 10 now keen to see all the disputes resolved in the coming weeks, talks between teaching unions and the Department for Education started on Friday…



#rishisunak #stevebarclays #nhs #treasury #wesstreeting #juliankelly #sallygainsbury #nuffieldtrust #35bn #neu