Lance Reddick, star of The Wire, John Wick and video games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Destiny 2, has died at just age 60. TMZ first reported Reddick’s death this afternoon, and while his cause of death is unknown, sources indicate it is from natural causes. While most people likely first got to…



#lancereddick #johnwick #horizonzerodawn #tmz #cedricdaniels #keanureeves #horizon #playstation #titanvanguard #vanguard