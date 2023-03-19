Taylor Swift kicks off Eras Tour with no direct shot at Ticketmaster, but thanks fans for 'considerable effort' to be there

Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career. Swift kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour with a six-song set from her album “Lover” on Friday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago. “I don’t…



#taylorswift #swift #erastour #statefarmstadium #glendale #arizona #superbowl #karma #timmcgraw #allegiantstadium