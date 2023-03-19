India summons UK envoy over pulling down of Tricolor at Indian High Commission

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security" after videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media. In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.