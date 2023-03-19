DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won't intimidate office

ViewManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is standing firm against Donald Trump's increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the office won't be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on charging the former president.
