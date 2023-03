Donald Trump's potential indictment in New York would be unprecedented for a former president. But regular people are indicted at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office all the time, as I witnessed firsthand as a prosecutor there. Here’s what could happen with Trump if he's charged. Often when…



#donaldtrump #manhattan #trump #stormydaniels #florida #rondesantis #desantis #alvinbragg #josephtacopina #chuckrosenberg