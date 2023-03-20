American aid worker freed after years held hostage in Africa

ViewA humanitarian aid worker from the United States who was abducted by a militant group and held hostage for over six years in West Africa has been released, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Jeffery Woodke was taken hostage in Niger in October 2016. It's unclear if he had been taken to a...
ViewA humanitarian aid worker from the United States who was abducted by a militant group and held hostage for over six years in West Africa has been released, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.