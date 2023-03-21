Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski Share Memories of Lance Reddick at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Premiere: ‘A Special Artist and a Gentleman of Grace’

The Los Angeles premiere for “John Wick: Chapter 4” on Monday evening was a celebratory, yet somber occasion, as star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to the late Lance Reddick, who starred as Charon in all four “John Wick” films before dying suddenly on Friday. He was 60.…



