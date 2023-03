In The Rock’s attempt to position himself at the center of the Universe, he vetoed a post-credits scene featuring Zachary Levi’s character, insiders say To be clear, DC has a host of problems that aren’t Johnson’s fault, which is why Warner Bros. Discovery is attempting a reboot under James Gunn…



#universe #zacharylevis #warnerbrosdiscovery #jamesgunn #petersafran #blackadam #shazam #zacharylevi #aldishodgeshawkman #thewrap