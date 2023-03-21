Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s effort to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month was rejected by a federal judge Monday. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan ruled that key witnesses will be allowed to testify and misogynistic remarks Trump made about women in 2005 when…



